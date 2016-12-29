× Hogs TE Jeremy Sprinkle Suspended For Belk Bowl; Was Cited For Shoplifting Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (KFSM) — Arkansas athletics released a statement Thursday (Dec. 29) tight end Jeremy Sprinkle has been suspended due to conduct detrimental to the team. As a result of those actions he will not play in Thursday’s Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Sprinkle was arrested for shoplifting on Tuesday (Dec. 27) shortly before 8 p.m. at a Belk store in South Park Mall.

The police report states that Sprinkle hid the merchandise in one of his shopping bags and did not pay for the items. He was cited on scene.

The items listed on the report included four shirts, two wallets, crew socks and a pair of boxers for a total of approximately $260.

Below is the statement released by the Arkansas athletic department.

“Jeremy’s suspension has been known by our staff and players for several days so we’ve had a chance to prepare our game plan accordingly. Throughout his career and this season as a graduate student-athlete, Jeremy has displayed numerous times the qualities we want to represent our program. We have standards within our family that must be upheld on a daily basis and unfortunately he failed to do that in the last week. Jeremy’s suspension isn’t drug, alcohol or violence related but one that will cause him to miss his final game as a Razorback.”

The senior had 33 receptions for 380 yards and four touchdowns this season. He traveled with the team to Charlotte, North Carolina and had been participating in Belk Bowl practices.

