Hogs TE Jeremy Sprinkle Suspended For Belk Bowl

CHARLOTTE (KFSM)- Arkansas athletics released a statement Thursday that tight end Jeremy Sprinkle has been suspended due to conduct detrimental to the team. As a result of those actions he will not play in Thursday’s Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech.

The senior had 33 receptions for 380 yards and four touchdowns this season. He traveled with the team to Charlotte, North Carolina and has been particpating in Belk Bowl practices.

Below is the statement released by the Arkansas athletic department.

“Jeremy’s suspension has been known by our staff and players for several days so we’ve had a chance to prepare our game plan accordingly. Throughout his career and this season as a graduate student-athlete, Jeremy has displayed numerous times the qualities we want to represent our program. We have standards within our family that must be upheld on a daily basis and unfortunately he failed to do that in the last week. Jeremy’s suspension isn’t drug, alcohol or violence related but one that will cause him to miss his final game as a Razorback.”