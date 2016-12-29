× One Man Killed In Van Buren Shooting

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — One man was killed after a shooting in Van Buren Wednesday (Dec. 28) night, according to Det. Jonathan Wear with the Van Buren Police Department.

Police responded to a shooting call on North 13th Street at 9:30 p.m. and found an adult male victim unresponsive. He was suffering from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

The victims body will be send to the Arkansas Crime Lab with other evidence to be analyzed and process, including a handgun found at the scene.

Wear said that the other occupants in the home at the time of the shooting are cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is being released at this time.