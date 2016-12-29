× Prosecutor Rules Homeowner Was Justified In Shooting At Burglary Suspects

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — The Sebastian County prosecutor ruled Thursday (Dec. 29) that a homeowner who shot two men breaking into the cars in his driveway was justified in his use of force.

Genaro Michael Salas and Jimmy Huu Nguyen were shot by Jeff Clark during the early morning hours of Nov. 23, according to Prosecutor Daniel Shue.

Clark shot at the two men after finding them breaking to his car and his wife’s car in the driveway of his home as he stepped out at around 4:30 a.m. to get ready for a hunting trip, according to documents filed by Shue.

Clark knew there was a pistol in his vehicle, so he went into the house to get his hunting rifle, the documents state. He fired a warning shot at which point the suspects fled to a car parked at the end of the driveway. The suspect, who may not have known their way around the area, drove back down Clark’s circle driveway and fired from the car, according to the documents.

Clark fired four shots at the car and attempted to pursue it, but was unable to locate Salas and Nguyen, the documents state. Eventually, investigators located an abandoned Toyota Camry on Interstate 549 in Barling where they found various object, including a shotgun and pistol, scattered around the car, as well as blood on the front passenger seat and door, according to the documents.

An innocent passerby offered to give Salas and Nguyen a ride to Salas’ mothers home after seeing the Toyota on the side of the road. Salas was then driven to the hospital and Nguyen was apprehended later, the documents state. Salas was brought to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office. Nguyen is currently out on bond and Salas is out of the hospital, but his condition is unknown.

Nguyen and Salas are both facing two counts of felony breaking and entering and one count of felony theft by receiving and theft of property out of Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, as well as four counts of felony breaking and entering and one count of felony residential burglary out of Fort Smith Police Department.

Shue ruled Clark had a reasonable belief that the suspects were committing a felony crime involving force or violence when they came back down his driveway and shot at Clark out of the car.