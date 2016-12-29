× Razorback Fans Invited To Belk Bowl Watch Party At Bud Walton Arena

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Arkansas Razorback fans are invited to Bud Walton Arena on Thursday (Dec. 29) for a Belk Bowl watch party.

The watch party will take place prior to Arkansas’ men’s basketball SEC opener against the Florida Gators.

Fans with a ticket to the basketball game may enter the arena at 4 p.m. to watch the Razorback football team take on Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl on the video board. Tickets to the basketball game start at $15 and are available for purchase online or at the Razorback Ticket Center.

Fans will be asked to sit in their assigned basketball seats to view the football game and free popcorn and special half-priced concession stand items will be available during the bowl viewing.

“We invite all Razorback fans to join us for the Belk Bowl and some SEC basketball at Bud Walton Arena,” Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Jeff Long said. “With our men’s basketball team playing at home in the SEC opener, we wanted to make it convenient for fans to support both our football and men’s basketball teams. We are grateful to our local cable providers and the SEC Network for making this event possible for all Razorback fans.”

The Belk Bowl kicks off at 4:30 p.m and if the game is still in progress at the tip of the basketball game at 8 p.m., the bowl game will be shown on split screen on the video board with no audio.