Many of you have been asking our meteorologists: "Where is winter?"

In this week's Adventure Arkansas , Sean Bailey took us to an icy canyon in the Boston Mountains, which is hiding one of the tallest waterfalls in Arkansas .

We began our hunt for this hidden watery gem, driving about five miles south of Kingston on Highway 21 until we saw the sign for Red Star, and then turned right on County Road 3260.

After driving three miles down the dirt road to the Sweden Creek, we got to the sign for the Sweden Creek Natural Area.

We walked through the gate, and then began the mile hike to the waterfall.

The first half mile is very easy and clear. When you see a cabin, you enter the forest, which is the beginning of the rockier second half .

As long as you follow the blue diamonds (your new best friends) and stay along the overhanging bluffs, it will lead you right to the falls.

"After hiking about a mile into this canyon, we finally reached the Sweden Creek Falls, which are about 80 feet tall," said Sean Bailey. "Also it's much colder in the canyon too, and you can notice all of the icy kingdom surrounding the base of the waterfall."

The rocky bluffs around the waterfall are breathtaking, and, yes, they do echo.

Hiking this area this time of year has its perks of no bugs and low amounts of brush. The flow of falls will be much stronger after we get some rain.

For nature photographers looking for frozen photo opportunities, the ice coats everything around the waterfall.

Be careful on the ice, as well as under the icicles that are hanging 50 to 100 feet overhead.

Once you're done soaking in the sounds and sights of falling water, you can just head out the way you came in.

That's this week's slightly wintry Adventure Arkansas.

Sweden Creek Falls Natural Area Website: http://www.naturalheritage.com/natural-areas/sweden-creek-falls-natural-area

Directions: From the town of Boxley, take State Highway 21 north. At four miles turn left (south) onto a dirt road and proceed three miles to a gate on the right. The road is closed to vehicle access. Visitors can park along or across the road and walk into the property.