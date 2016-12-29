Training Siri To Help With Health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - Siri and other virtual assistants may have a future in medicine.

A study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association says voice activated digital assistants could play a key role in improving health and wellness. Scientists are urging technology companies to tweak the assistants understandings of health issues. They may soon be able to encourage healthier habits and even save lives, but experts say it could takes years before all the bugs are worked out.

