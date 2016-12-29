University Of Arkansas Sending Six Students To Watch Presidential Inauguration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- President-elect Trump will take the oath of office in just a few weeks and the University of Arkansas is sending six students to see it in person.

These students applied and wrote three short essays explaining what they would get out of this experience and how they would bring it back to the rest of the students at the U of A.

Miss U of A Darynne Dahlem, of Greenwood, is one of the student who will be heading to Washington, D.C. in January. She is a first-time voter and said she's thrilled to get to see the ceremony firsthand.

"This is my first race I've ever been able to vote in and I've been following it since the beginning," Dahlem said. "So being able to go and actually see it through and go to the Inauguration of our president-elect would probably be the icing on the cake and something I will never forget."

Dahlem said she hopes to hear Donald Trump talk about uniting our country.

"Something that we've seen with the divide in our country right now with #notmypresident," she said. "But the truth of the matter is, we are all American so we have to hope Donald Trump is going to be a president for all of the people, not just the people that voted for him."

The other five students picked to go on the trip are:

Davis Trice, Fayetteville, AR.

Katie Hicks, Conway, AR.

Erin Overman, Dallas, TX.

Shelby Cormack, Van Buren, AR.

Niall McMillan, Houston, TX.

Inauguration Day is Jan. 20 and 900,000 people are expected to attend. The students get to Washington D.C. Jan. 19 and leave Jan. 22.