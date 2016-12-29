× Washington County Attorney Files Grievance As New Judge-Elect Plans To Let Him Go

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — The Washington County attorney has filed a grievance against the county after the incoming County Judge-Elect Joseph Wood announced Steve Zega is one of four employees who have been let go come Jan. 1, 2017.

Zega said he could only confirm that he filed a grievance and would not comment further. Chief of Staff George Butler also confirmed a grievance has been filed and a hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 11, 2017. Butler said the grievance is not subject to the Freedom of Information Act until after the hearing. He did confirm the grievance is based on multiple grounds.

Justice of the Peace Tom Lundstrom confirmed to 5NEWS Dec. 23 that Planning Director Juliet Richey and Public Utilities Coordinator Renee Biby are also among the four employees who are being let go. The employees’ last day will be Dec. 31.

At the time, Wood said he would not comment on personnel matters.

Lundstrom told 5NEWS the employees signed contracts that stated they would resign if a newly-elected judge did not want to keep them on staff, but Zega said he signed no such agreement.

The Washington County Employee Handbook states all county employees are at-will employees, which means their employment may be terminated at any time without notice or liability and with or without cause. It also states unless an employee is rehired by a newly-elected supervising county official, an employee’s employment will end on Dec. 31 of even-numbered years. Employees have a right to file a grievance and request a hearing.

Republican Wood beat Democrat Mark Kinion in the November election. Current judge, Marilyn Edwards, did not run for reelection.