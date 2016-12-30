A UAFS College Student Helps Other Students Get Acclimated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- College can be a challenging time for students between succeeding academically and managing financial pressures, but one scholarship recipient is helping others navigate through the difficult times in a unique way.

University of Arkansas Fort Smith Student AnnMarie McCollum, 21, is an ambassador for the university, and that job requires her to give tours.

McCollum, who is a junior, said she does not want to just show off buildings, instead she wants to show prospective students the opportunities available to them.

This includes scholarships such as the Arkansas Scholarship lottery. McColllum said that scholarship has changed her life, especially coming from the small town of Mulberry, Arkansas.

"I would not be there at all," said McCollum, "they've enabled me to come to school debt free."

McCollum has incurred no debt for her education, just a lot of opportunities ... from Greek life to student government organizations.