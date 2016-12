Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - A new study shows women will change dress sizes 31 times, just during the course of their adult life.

The research shows most weight gain happens when women have children. Women lost the most weight before their wedding, after the loss of a loved one, and following a break up. The study says women feel best about their bodies at age 28. Men usually change clothes size about 24 times in their adult lives and are most content at age 29.

