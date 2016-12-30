× Arkansas Legislators File Resolutions For Convention Of States To Reign In U.S. Government

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — This month, Arkansas lawmakers in the House and Senate filed two resolutions that call for a convention of states for the purpose of proposing amendments that would impose restrictions on the federal government.

The resolutions specifically list imposing fiscal restrains on the federal government, limiting the power and jurisdiction of the federal government and limiting the terms of office for government officials and members of the U.S. Congress. The resolutions also state the federal government has ceased to operate under a proper interpretation of the U.S. Constitution and it is the state’s duty to protect its people.

States can call for a convention of the states under Article V of the U.S. Constitution, but it has never happened before.

The portion of Article V many are most familiar with is Congress’ power to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution, which has been done 27 times, but Article V also gives that same power to the states.

In order for the states to hold a convention, two-thirds (34) of them must pass an application for a convention to propose amendments, then the states choose delegates and any amendments passed during the convention will have to be ratified the same way a congressional amendment would be ratified.