Farmington Police Working Continuously To ID Body Found In Car That Drove Into Gas Line

FARMINGTON (KFSM) — The Farmington Police Department has been working to identify the body found in a car that drove into a gas line Dec. 16 causing an explosion and fire that burned for several hours, destroying a nearby duplex.

What was left of the body has been sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab, but because the remains were so badly burned the process may take a while, according to Sgt. Mike Wilbanks. The car was also so badly burned police were unable to find any numbers stamped on the vehicle that could’ve helped identify the car’s owner, Wilbanks said.

Crime Lab Executive Director Kermit Channell said samples from the remains have been sent to a lab at a university in Texas that has used mitochondrial DNA testing for years. The DNA testing methods used by the Crime Lab in Little Rock cannot be used in this case because the samples were compromised by the fire, Channell said.

Mitochondrial DNA is passed down by the mother unchanged to all her children, so mitochondrial DNA testing does require DNA from a close relative to make a positive identification, which means a relative of the person in the car will need to be located, Channell said.

The Farmington Police Department has been keeping an eye on missing persons reports as another potential avenue for identification, Wilbanks said.