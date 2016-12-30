× Hogs’ Jeremy Sprinkle Apologizes For Shoplifting Incident

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)-Arkansas tight end Jeremy Sprinkle issued an apology for shoplifting at Belk earlier this week. The senior was suspended from playing in his final game as a Razorback due to the shoplifting incident.

Below Jeremy Sprinkle apologizes for his actions, which led to his suspension from playing in the Belk Bowl.

Arkansas wide receiver Drew Morgan also released a statement Friday, apologizing for his actions during the Belk Bowl game. He was ejected in the fourth quarter for allegedly spitting on an opponent.

Below is Drew Morgan’s statement on being ejected from the Belk Bowl.