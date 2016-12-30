Hogs’ Jeremy Sprinkle Apologizes For Shoplifting Incident

Posted 6:55 pm, December 30, 2016, by , Updated at 06:58PM, December 30, 2016
screen-shot-2016-12-30-at-6-45-59-pm

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)-Arkansas tight end Jeremy Sprinkle issued an apology for shoplifting at Belk earlier this week. The senior was suspended from  playing in his final game as a Razorback due to the shoplifting incident.

Below Jeremy Sprinkle apologizes for his actions, which led to his suspension from playing in the Belk Bowl.

screen-shot-2016-12-30-at-6-43-24-pm

Arkansas wide receiver Drew Morgan also released a statement Friday, apologizing for his actions during the Belk Bowl game. He was ejected in the fourth quarter for allegedly spitting on an opponent.

Below is Drew Morgan’s statement on being ejected from the Belk Bowl.

screen-shot-2016-12-30-at-6-47-00-pm

