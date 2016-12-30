Southside Band Plays At Razorback Basketball Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- With the Razorback band in North Carolina for the Belk Bowl, a local high school band got to play in their place at the men's and women's basketball games.

The Southside High School band had 80 students playing in the stands at the men's basketball game on Thursday (Dec. 29) night.

Band director Sean Carrier said it was an incredible opportunity for the students.

To prepare for the games the band had to learn the University of Arkansas alma mater and the fight song. The other songs they played are the songs they play at their own games.

"We were only contacted about a week ago or so about doing this, about providing basketball band for the women's game and men's game and we just jumped at the opportunity," Carrier said.

The band will attend the all region band tryouts on Jan. 14. They will play at the National Concert Band Festival in Indianapolis in March.