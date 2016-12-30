× Springdale Police: Two Rob Restaurant At Gunpoint

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — The Springdale Police Department was searching for suspects in connection to an armed robbery at Zaxby’s on S Thompson Avenue.

Officers responded to the restaurant around 9:20 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 29) and were told two black males, armed with handguns, came inside and took an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

The suspects fled prior to officers’ arrival and one of them punched one of the employees, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.