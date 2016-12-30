Springdale Police: Two Rob Restaurant At Gunpoint

Posted 2:41 pm, December 30, 2016, by , Updated at 02:43PM, December 30, 2016
zaxbys

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — The Springdale Police Department was searching for suspects in connection to an armed robbery at Zaxby’s on S Thompson Avenue.

Officers responded to the restaurant around 9:20 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 29) and were told two black males, armed with handguns, came inside and took an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

The suspects fled prior to officers’ arrival and one of them punched one of the employees, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s