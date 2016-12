× Squirrel Causes Grass Fire In West Fork

WEST FORK (KFSM) — A squirrel is to blame for a grass fire in West Fork Friday (Dec. 30) afternoon.

Fire crews were dispatched to Lillie Lane south of Wilson Street just after 3:30 p.m.

West Fork Fire Chief Mark Myers said a squirrel got caught in a transformer and caught on fire. The squirrel then caught the grass on fire as it ran through it. The fire spread quickly thanks to the wind and low humidity.