Weight Loss Tips

HEALTHWATCH - If you’re trying to lose a few pounds for the new year, here are a few tips that can help.

First experts say to track your weight at least once a week and keep a daily food journal. This will help you keep tabs on the carbs and calories that you eat. Also watch for empty calories, meaning foods that have a lot of calories but no nutritional benefit. Of course, make sure to get your exercise in as well. Doctors warn that you still have watch what you eat even if you do exercise. To lose on pound by exercising, you have to burn 3500 calories to lose a pound of fat.

