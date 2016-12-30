Weight Loss Tips

Posted 9:37 am, December 30, 2016, by

HEALTHWATCH - If you’re trying to lose a few pounds for the new year, here are a few tips that can help.

First experts say to track your weight at least once a week and keep a daily food journal. This will help you keep tabs on the carbs and calories that you eat. Also watch for empty calories, meaning foods that have a lot of calories but no nutritional benefit. Of course, make sure to get your exercise in as well. Doctors warn that you still have watch what you eat even if you do exercise. To lose on pound by exercising, you have to burn 3500 calories to lose a pound of fat.

Segment Sponsored by: Mercy Health System

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s