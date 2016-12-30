Woman Sacrifices Trip To Dallas To Teach Locals About Kwanzaa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- While many are turning their attention to New Year's Eve, others are still in the middle of celebrating Kwanzaa. Now in its 50th year, the holiday is still relatively new, meaning many, including those who celebrate it, are still learning about its meaning.

That includes one woman celebrating in Fort Smith Friday night (Dec. 30th).

"I only put this on Facebook two days ago," Leora Jackson, the event coordinator said, explaining the relatively quiet room.

While one of Jackson's friends is off to Dallas for a bigger Kwanzaa celebration, Jackson's family was in the quiet McGill Center, trying to spread the history of Kwanzaa.

"She's going over there where they celebrate it big and I'm like, man, I could have been there," she jokingly said.

It wasn't that long ago that even Jackson didn't know much about the celebration. She learned when she started reading about it during her time as a student at the University of Arkansas.

So with family and friends in attendance, Jackson did some teaching; sacrificing the chance to enjoy a bigger celebration to make a difference here at home.

"It's about remembering family, it's about remembering culture, and it's nice to be among people who embrace their culture and like to celebrate it."

With Jackson's help, maybe the celebration in Fort Smith will grow.