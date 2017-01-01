× Garrett’s Blog: Expect Rain Monday

Showers with thunderstorms will move into the area on Monday arriving in the morning and continuing into the early afternoon.

This image shows the showers and thunderstorms moving in around 9am but a few showers might already be underway by that time.

By 11am, most of us will have rain falling with heavier rain in central and south Arkansas.

Rainfall totals will be around 1/2″ with lower amounts in Benton County and higher amounts towards Scott County.

The rain will be out of the area by 2 or 3pm Monday.

The risk of severe weather is low for our area but more widespread severe weather will be common on Monday across Mississippi & Louisiana.

Looking ahead, another cold blast is set to arrive this week on Tuesday with colder temperatures for the remainder of the week.

-Garrett