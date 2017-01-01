Gun-Toting Waffle House Waitress Fired After Firing Shots During Robbery

Posted 8:15 pm, January 1, 2017, by , Updated at 09:40PM, January 1, 2017

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CBSNews) — Police are looking for three suspects accused of robbing a Waffle House location in Coweta County and allegedly threatening to shoot everyone inside the restaurant.

The robbery happened around 2:30 a.m. early Thursday (Dec. 22) morning at the restaurant on Highway 29 in Newnan.

What happened afterward may be the strangest thing about the incident.

A woman working at the restaurant was handed a note by one of the suspects that said to “give him all of the money or he will shoot you and everyone in here.” The employee gave the suspect about $200 and they fled the scene on foot.

As the suspects were leaving, an employee, Heather Stanley,  went to her vehicle, pulled out a 9 millimeter handgun and fired a round into the air. There were no injuries.

Stanley told police that she saw a red Ford Crown Victoria and a gray Suburban or Expedition leaving the area at a high rate of speed. She says they were headed south on Highway 29.

Heather "Shorty" Burkinshaw Stanley. (Photo from GoFundMe page)

Heather “Shorty” Burkinshaw Stanley.
(Photo from GoFundMe page)

Stanley has been fired from her waitress job for firing the shot.

The mother of three, whose husband is disabled, set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for expenses while she searches for a  new job. As of Sunday (Jan. 1) evening a total more than $4,700, of a $2,500 goal, had been donated by more than 140 people.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s