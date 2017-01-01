Gun-Toting Waffle House Waitress Fired After Firing Shots During Robbery

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CBSNews) — Police are looking for three suspects accused of robbing a Waffle House location in Coweta County and allegedly threatening to shoot everyone inside the restaurant.

The robbery happened around 2:30 a.m. early Thursday (Dec. 22) morning at the restaurant on Highway 29 in Newnan.

What happened afterward may be the strangest thing about the incident.

A woman working at the restaurant was handed a note by one of the suspects that said to “give him all of the money or he will shoot you and everyone in here.” The employee gave the suspect about $200 and they fled the scene on foot.

As the suspects were leaving, an employee, Heather Stanley, went to her vehicle, pulled out a 9 millimeter handgun and fired a round into the air. There were no injuries.

Stanley told police that she saw a red Ford Crown Victoria and a gray Suburban or Expedition leaving the area at a high rate of speed. She says they were headed south on Highway 29.

Stanley has been fired from her waitress job for firing the shot.

The mother of three, whose husband is disabled, set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for expenses while she searches for a new job. As of Sunday (Jan. 1) evening a total more than $4,700, of a $2,500 goal, had been donated by more than 140 people.