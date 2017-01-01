Person Of Interest Questioned In Fort Smith Shooting That Injured Three New Year’s Eve

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Three people were shot at the Fort Smith Jazz & Blues Grill on 522 N. 10th Street early Sunday (Jan. 1) morning, according to police.
Police are still searching for a suspect, who is described as a tall, slim black man with an afro, according Sgt. Daniel Grubbs.
Fort Smith police have questioned a person of interest in the shooting. He's been arrested on a warrant for another shooting that happened at the same spot back in September. His name is not being released at this time, Grubbs said.
Police said the victims are a 38-year-old old black woman, a 33-year-old black man and a 43-year-old black man. All three were taken to a local hospital to be treated for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Members of the Criminal Investigations Unit responded to the scene and handled the investigation, according to police. No additional information is being released at this time, as the shooting is still under investigation.
7 comments
tasdgs
I’m sure that drugs and alcohol played a role in this. Please, God, have all of this violence to cease. In Jesus’ Holy name.
Amen.
Martin Webster
“The suspect is described as a slim black man with an “afro”, according to police.” Well, that narrows it down…
lurker48
That’ll be “HAD” an afro by now. The ole Electric Flag (formally know as the Glass Hat.
Martin Webster
No doubt.
Bob Real
Use to be The HOOKERS Corner…
arken2016
This looks to be a black on black crime. Not politically correct to reports such a thing. Therefore, 5news must be racist.
Bob Real
LOL