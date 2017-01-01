Police: Three People Shot In Fort Smith

Posted 10:41 am, January 1, 2017, by , Updated at 11:46AM, January 1, 2017
522-n-10th

FORT SMITH (KFSM)–Three people were shot at the Fort Smith Jazz & Blues Grill on 522 N. 10th Street early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the victims are a 38-year-old old black woman, a 33-year-old black man and a 43-year-old black man.

All three were taken to a local hospital to be treated for what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Members of the Criminal Investigations Unit responded to the scene and handled the investigation, according to a release.

522-n-10th-2 522-n-10th-2522-n-10th-3

The suspect is described as a slim black man with an “afro”, according to police.

No additional information is being released at this time.

1 Comment