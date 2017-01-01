× Police: Three People Shot In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM)–Three people were shot at the Fort Smith Jazz & Blues Grill on 522 N. 10th Street early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the victims are a 38-year-old old black woman, a 33-year-old black man and a 43-year-old black man.

All three were taken to a local hospital to be treated for what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Members of the Criminal Investigations Unit responded to the scene and handled the investigation, according to a release.

The suspect is described as a slim black man with an “afro”, according to police.

No additional information is being released at this time.