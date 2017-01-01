× San Diego Twins Born In Different Years

SAN DIEGO (CBSNews) — Twins born in San Diego this weekend came into the world in different years.

One twin was born in 2016 at 11:56 p.m., and the other twin was born four minutes later in 2017, CBS affiliate KFMB reported.

The twin girls were born at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns in Kearny Mesa.

The family was not available for comment.

Last year also in San Diego, a baby girl and boy arrived one minute before and two minutes after the New Year, KFMB reported.

Jaelyn Valencia was born at 11:59 p.m. New Year’s Eve at San Diego Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center in Mission Valley. Jaelyn’s little brother, Luis, arrived at 12:02 a.m. New Year’s Day.

In Canada in 2014, newborn twins Gabriella and Sophia were delivered with only eight minutes between them at Mississauga Credit Valley Hospital in Ontario.

Gabriella was born in 2013, and Sophia was born 38 seconds after midnight, in 2014.