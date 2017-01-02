× Alma Police Search For Suspect In High-Speed Chase

RUDY (KFSM) — Police are searching for one man following a high-speed chase that ended in a crash Monday (Jan. 2) afternoon, according to the Alma Police Department.

Police have one woman in custody. Two passengers in the car were taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

The chase started on Rudy Road and headed north toward Old 81 Loop in Rudy. Police said the suspect veered off the road and crashed between Lancaster Road and Old 88 Road.

The male suspect got away on foot, police said. Arkansas State Police assisted Alma Police in the search.

No other details are being released at this time, stay with 5NEWS as we continue to bring you updates on this story.