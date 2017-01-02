Bentonville High School Band Students March In Rose Bowl Parade

Posted 12:52 pm, January 2, 2017, by , Updated at 02:42PM, January 2, 2017

PASADENA, Ca. (KFSM)- Students with the Bentonville High School band marched in the Rose Bowl Parade Monday (Jan. 2) morning in Pasadena, California.

The students were chosen to march in the Bands of America Honor Band which is based out of Indianapolis, Indiana. A total of 12 students from Arkansas were chosen to be a part of the band; 11 from Bentonville and one from Beebe.

 

bhs_pride_group

(Photo sent in by BPS Director of Communications Paul Stolt)

From L to R: Brooke Berger, Megan Tidwell, Mason Moore, Madalyn Manning, Claire Castagna, Parker McPherson, Erica Baldwin, Devon Fuentes, Ethan Andrews, Sarah Watt, and Cameron Manning.

