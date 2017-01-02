Death Investigation Underway In Sebastian County

WASHBURN, Ark. (KFSM) – Sebastian County deputies are conducting a death investigation in Washburn township, according to Lt. Philip Pevehouse.

Authorities conducted two search warrants on a home and a trailer in the 9800 block of Highway 10 Monday(Jan. 2) morning, according to Pevehouse.

5NEWS Reporter Laura Simon saw two bodies on gurneys being taken out of the home and into the coroner’s truck.

Sebastian County Prosecutor, Dan Shue, was seen leaving the house. The only comment he made to 5NEWS Reporter Laura Simon was that it was a “sad, sad scene.”

No other details are being released at this time, stay with 5NEWS for updates.