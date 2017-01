× Dense Fog Into Tuesday Morning

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for much of the area overnight with visibility falling to less than 1/4 of a mile in some locations.

The thickest fog will be located in places where the winds are calm and the sky is clear.

The arrival of the front should increase the winds towards tomorrow morning which will mix out any remaining fog but until the winds pick up, some areas of fog may persist into the morning drive.

-Garrett