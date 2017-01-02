Elkins Teen Still Missing; Parents Are Worried Sick

ELKINS (KFSM) — On Friday (Dec. 30) an Elkins man was awake in the middle of the night because he didn’t feel well. At the same time he heard his teenage daughter up and using the restroom.

He went back to sleep and at some point, between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m., Sydney Valentic, 16, left her home and her cell phone behind.

Her parents, Scott and Kathrine Valentic, filed a police report Saturday(Dec. 31) morning. Elkins Police Sergeant Troy Reed and others are working this missing person case.

Police said that sometimes in cases like this, the teen is mad at mom and dad and will come back when they’re ready.

“As far as our investigation is going, she’s a runaway juvenile at this time and we’re doing the best to locate her. We are still working on contacts from friends to family,” said Reed.

When minors are reported missing the information is entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

“This goes to all states and to law enforcement to be on the lookout for this person,” said Reed.

Meanwhile Scott Valentic laid out his emotions on his Facebook page.

One post reads in part, “I know one of you lowlifes know where my daughter Sydney Rae Faith Valentic is. I’m passed being sad and worried. Now I am raging mad….”

Sydney had been grounded for two months because of the people she was hanging out with and lying, according to her parents.

“She lied to me about her recent activities,” said Scott Valentic.

Description:

DOB: January 6, 2000

Height: 5’7″

Weight: Approximate weight 150

Color eyes: Hazel

Color hair: Brown

Please call the Elkins Police Department if you have any information, 479-643-2600.