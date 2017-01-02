Fort Smith’s First Newborns Of 2017 Are Twins For First Time In 27 Years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- It was quite the New Year's Day at Mercy Hospital.

"I wasn't expecting twins," said new mother, Amber James.

Neither did the hospital staff that helped welcome twins to Fort Smith as the first newborns of 2017.

The doctor who helped deliver them, Don Phillips, has delivered eight New Year's babies.

"It's the second time for twins," he explained, "the last time was 27 years ago when I was in residency."

"I was passed out when they told me (they were) twins. I thought they were lying," James said.

The father, Xavier Griffin, woke up to a bunch of text messages. He was so excited by the births, he didn't even realize the significance of the date.

"She (Amber) told me. I didn't even think about it," he said.

When it hit Griffin, he started calling everyone he knew. The impact of the moment is so fresh, the parents still need tags to tell the twins, Zacharias and La'Montrae apart.

"It's a real good feeling," he said, "I got all my kids in one roof. It feels good."