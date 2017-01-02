Local Filmmakers Film “Step Into: Miss Laura’s” At Fort Smith Landmark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A local production company is filming a movie about a Fort Smith landmark.

Emmy-award winning production company Mad Possum Pictures was filming "Step Into: Miss Laura's" at Miss Laura's on North B Street. The downtown landmark is a former social club built in 1896. Laura Ziegler bought it two years later.

The 25-minute film is based on actual events and focuses on the young women who called Miss Laura's home. The cast for the movie came from as far as Los Angeles, but many of the actors are also from the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas.

The movie, which is directed by Van Buren High School graduate, Devon Parks, is part of the "Step Into" movie series that explores historical landmarks throughout the River Valley.

The first movie of this series was called "Step Into: The King Opera House" which was shown in Van Buren.

"They show that film over there twice a week to the tourists that come through," Chuck King, a producer, said. "We hope the film would be shown in Fort Smith in a number of different ways to do the same thing, to encourage tourism and bring interest into our area."

Funding for the film about Miss Laura's came from private donors and social media campaigns. After it's released, the movie will be screened at Miss Laura's Visitor Center.