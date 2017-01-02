× One Man Found Dead In Bentonville House Fire

BENTONVILLE(KFSM) – A man was found dead inside a home that caught fire Monday (Jan. 2) morning, according to Bentonville Police Chief Jon Simpson.

Police responded to the fire at 7:53 a.m. at a home on S.W. E Street, Simpson said.

When the fire department arrived on scene they found a man dead inside the home, according to Simpson. The victim’s name has not been released as police are trying to notify family members.

Simpson said the Bentonville Police Department and the Bentonville Fire Department will be working together in a joint investigation of the fire.