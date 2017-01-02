× Police Identify Man Found Dead In Bentonville Home After It Caught On Fire

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Bentonville police released the identity of a man Tuesday (Jan. 3) who was found dead in a home that caught fire the day before.

The victim was identified as Charles K. Rine, 39, of Bentonville.

Police responded to the fire at 7:53 a.m. at a home on S.W. E Street, Chief Jon Simpson said.

Preliminary investigation concludes that no foul play was involved in Rine’s death or the fire at his home, according to police.