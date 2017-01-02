× Suspect In Sebastian County Double Homicide Arrested, Charged

WASHBURN, Ark. (KFSM) — Deputies arrested a suspect in connection with a double homicide investigation Monday (Jan. 2) evening, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

Stanley Ambrose Mazurek, 34, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to Capt. Philip Pevehouse. Mazurek also faces one count of residential burglary and felony possession of a firearm.

Police located Mazurek in Fort Smith, driving the Chevrolet truck belonging to someone at a neighboring home, Pevehouse said.

Earlier in the day, the sheriff’s office was called out to a home in the 9500 block of Highway 10 in Washburn, according to Pevehouse. The two victims found dead inside the home were brothers, Pevehouse said. They were discovered by a family member.

Both bodies are being sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for autopsy, according to Pevehouse. Evidence from the home is still being processed.

Sebastian County Prosecutor, Dan Shue, was seen leaving the house. The only comment he made to 5NEWS Reporter Laura Simon was that it was a “sad, sad scene.”

According to Pevehouse, the investigation is ongoing. Barling Police and Arkansas State Police assisted the sheriff’s office.