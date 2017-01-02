The Making of “Step Into: Miss Laura’s”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) - A movie called "Step Into: Miss Laura's" is being filmed in our area. A local man is directing the film about the historical landmark.

The Emmy-award winning production company called Mad Possum Pictures, is making the film in downtown Fort Smith at Miss Laura's on North B Street.

The historical landmark is the former social club downtown and was built in 1896. Then it was bought by Laura Ziegler two years later.

The story line for the 25-minute film at Miss Laura's has factual events about the landmark, while also focusing on young females inside the house. The cast for the film have come from as far as Los Angeles, California, but also from the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas.

The movie which is directed by Van Buren High School graduate, Devon Parks, is part of the "Step Into" movie series that explores historical landmarks throughout the River Valley.

The first movie of this series was called "Step Into: The King Opera House" which was shown in Van Buren.

"They show that film over there twice a week to the tourists that come through," said Chuck King who is a producer and writer for the film. According to King, "We hope the film would be shown in Fort Smith in a number of different ways to do the same thing to encourage tourism and bring interest into our area."

Funding for this film has come from private donors and also social media campaigns.

After the movie is released, people can watch it at Miss Laura's Visitor Center.