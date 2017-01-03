× Arkansas Rallies For Big Win At Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, TN (KFSM) – After dropping their SEC opener at home last week, Arkansas needed a solid effort at Tennessee or the Hogs could have been looking at a tough start as they travel to Kentucky this weekend.

Things did not look good for Arkansas early as the Volunteers jumped out to a 13-point lead but Arkansas controlled the final 23 minutes as the Razorbacks were able to hold off a late run to steal an 82-78 win on the road.

Tennessee (8-6, 1-1) built the double digit lead with three minutes left in the first half but Arkansas reserves Jaylen Barford and Anton Beard provided the spark the Razorbacks needed. The two combined for 18 first half points and sparked an 11-0 run to close the half. Arkansas then quickly took the lead to start the second half and would not give up the lead.

Arkansas (12-2, 1-1) was led by Beard with 16 points while Barford added 14. Daryl Macon finished with 15 points while going 12-of-13 from the foul line and Dusty Hannahs added 13 points.

The Razorbacks struggled from the field early but ended the game shooting 50 percent (27-of-54) while Tennessee shot just 38.7 percent, including 4-of-18 from 3-point range. Tennessee was led by Robert Hubbs III with 21 points while Grant Williams added 15 points and 11 rebounds.