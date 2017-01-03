Bentonville Police Searching For McDonald’s Attempted Robbery Suspect

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — The Bentonville Police Department is searching for a suspect in an attempted armed robbery at a McDonald’s on Monday (Jan. 2), according to a press release from the department.

Police responded to a robbery around 10 p.m. at the McDonald’s restaurant located at 3805 U.S. Hwy 71 in Bentonville.

Employees stated that a male subject wearing a ski mask and armed with a semi-automatic handgun approached them on foot at the drive-through window and pointed the handgun through the window demanding money. The employees quickly secured all doors and called 911.

The suspect was able to gain access into the building and left in an unknown direction without any money prior to officers’ arrival.

If you have any information, call the Bentonville Police Department at (479) 272-3170.