Charleston Shelter Nurses Emaciated Pup To Unthinkable Recovery

CHARLESTON (KFSM) -- At first glance, when her ears perk up for food, Emily just seems like any other healthy dog, but eight weeks ago that was not the case.

“Her picture was circulating on Facebook," said Janet Sewell, a volunteer at the Charleston Dog Shelter. "Someone contacted us and said they have a dog that needs help.”

Emily was emaciated and ridden with diseases.

“She actually I would think qualifies as one of the worst cases I had seen,” Sewell said. "Her family moved off and left her back in the summer. She was the neighborhood nuisance, going from yard to yard looking for something to eat, getting into people’s trash."

So the Charleston Dog Shelter set up a GoFundMe page, and soon Emily was getting more food than she could chew.

“People donated eggs, chicken, lots of dog food and treats and within a month she gained eighteen pounds," Sewell said.

Emily's open sores were treated with ointment and shampoo. The mange with a pill.

“Thankfully, we live where people have a heart for animals and when the need comes up, they’re always there for us," Sewell said.

Now all that’s left is finding Emily her new home.

The Charleston Dog Shelter is run by a small group of volunteers with full-time jobs. If you're interested in adopting Emily or another dog, visit the Charleston Dog Shelter Facebook page.