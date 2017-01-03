Children New Year’s Resolution

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You're never too young to make healthy New Year's resolutions!

The American Academy of Pediatrics has some suggestions for kids.

Even preschoolers can pledge to make positive changes in the New Year.

Pediatricians said kids ages 4 and younger can resolve to be friendly to animals, and to ask animal owners if they can pet dogs before doing so.

Parents can also encourage young children to resolve to brush their teeth twice a day and wash their hands after using the bathroom and before eating.

Lastly, young kids can make an effort to be nice to other children who may look sad or lonely.

