× Donate Your Christmas Tree To The Goats

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville goat business is accepting live Christmas trees as treats for their workers.

Greedy Goats will accept any live trees free of decorations, hooks and anything else that would harm the goats.

Contact Greedy Goats, located on the east side of Joyce Boulevard, and set up a time to watch the goats devour your tree.

You can also recycle your tree in Fayetteville or donate it to the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission to create fish habitats at local lakes.