Donate Your Christmas Tree To The Goats

Posted 2:55 pm, January 3, 2017, by
greedy-goats-eat-trees

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville goat business is accepting live Christmas trees as treats for their workers.

Greedy Goats will accept any live trees free of decorations, hooks and anything else that would harm the goats.

Contact Greedy Goats, located on the east side of Joyce Boulevard, and set up a time to watch the goats devour your tree.

You can also recycle your tree in Fayetteville or donate it to the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission to create fish habitats at local lakes.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s