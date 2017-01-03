Fayetteville City Council Welcomes New Alderman, Looks Toward New Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- The Fayetteville City Council convened for the first time in 2017 on Tuesday (Jan. 3).

New Ward 3 alderman Sarah Bunch was sworn in during the meeting.

"I'm looking forward to giving people of Ward 3 the best representation they can possibly get at the city council," Bunch said. "I'm excited."

Ward 4 alderman, John La Tour, who will sit next to Bunch, has spent the last two years on the council.

He said he's ready to get to work with his fellow aldermen.

"We know we have some political differences, but let put those aside and work for the betterment of our city," La Tour said.

Growth has been a major focus in Fayetteville, with the city sometimes finding itself competing with the rest of Northwest Arkansas.

"There's no reason why Springdale and Bentonville should get all the business," said La Tour, who added that he wants to continue to see the area expand in what he calls a wise way.

"We don't want to put Burger King's next door to a lovely neighborhood, or right smack dab in a big neighborhood," La Tour said. "We want to do things the right way."

Bunch, a local realtor, won her seat in a runoff race on Nov. 29. She said she has her sights set on improving traffic and connectivity issues around Fayetteville.

"I'm looking forward to working on some of the issues with traffic and things like that around town that I think need to be addressed," Bunch said. "Connectivity between neighborhoods and parks, traffic issues, traffic safety."