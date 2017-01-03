Fayetteville Police Search For Two Suspects In Connection To Arvest Bank Robbery

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Fayetteville Police Department was seeking information about two suspects following a robbery at Arvest Bank Tuesday (Jan. 3).

The Arvest Bank at the corner of Wedington Drive and Garland Avenue was robbed around 3:10 p.m., according to police.

Two black males came into the bank with handguns and demanded money, police said. The suspects’ surveillance photos are included in this story.

Anyone with information about the robbery should contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3555.

