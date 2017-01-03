× Four People Arrested In Connection To Fort Smith New Years Eve Shooting

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Four people have been arrested in connection to a New Years Eve shooting in Fort Smith. Police continue to search for the potential shooter, according to Sgt. Daniel Grubbs.

Fort Smith Police responded to the Fort Smith Jazz & Blues Grill on 522 N. 10th Street around 2 a.m. regarding a possible shooting. Officers entered the club and found an apparent crime scene that appeared to have been cleaned up.

Shortly after the officers arrived, a local hospital informed the police that three gunshot victims had entered the emergency room. Police said it was later discovered the gunshot victims were brought to the hospital in personal vehicles.

Orlando Diggs, 43, was being treated for a gunshot wound to his upper right arm and was later transferred to a Little Rock hospital for further treatment. Laroy Roussell, 32, was being treated for a gunshot wound near his right shoulder blade and 38-year-old Monique Clark was treated and released for a wound to her right leg believed to have been caused by a bullet fragment or a ricochet.

The Criminal Investigations Unit continued to investigate and according to preliminary information received, all three victims were dancing inside the club. Allegedly, victim Laroy Roussell began dancing near 21-year-old Shaquis Smith. Roussell and his wife, Nickyla Roussell became involved in a disturbance over Laroy dancing with another woman. Someone intervened, creating a separate disturbance and three to five shots were fired. Victims were interviewed and said they did not see the shooter.

After conducting interviews, Shaquis Smith and 30-year-old Felicia Mitchell were arrested for felony hindering apprehension. Club owner Oliver Willis was found in possession of marijuana and a loaded .25 cal handgun. Willis was interviewed by investigators and the items were seized as evidence.

The police were contacted on Jan. 1 at 6 p.m. by the man who intervened in the Roussell’s disturbance and said he was with a man identified as 23-year-old Tyrone Parks, Jr. He wanted to surrender himself on an outstanding first-degree battery warrant involving a firearm. He also wanted to give a statement regarding an event that occurred at the club.

The outstanding warrant was in connection to a shooting at the club that occurred on Sept. 4. Parks is the alleged boyfriend of Shaquis Smith and denied being at the club on Sept. 4 and New Years Eve. Parks was arrested on his outstanding warrants for first-degree battery and felon in possession of firearm. He is being held without bond.

Investigators obtained a warrant on Tuesday (Jan. 3) for the arrest of Oliver Willis on the charge of felony tampering with evidence carrying a $3,500 legally sufficient bond.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information or knows the identity of the suspects involved, call the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100.