Friend Talks About ‘Heartbreaking’ Murder Of Sebastian County Brothers

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) -- The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office identified the victims in Monday's (Jan. 2) double homicide as Bradley and Allen Woods.

Capt. Philip Pevehouse said their father found the two brothers dead inside a home on their property in the 9800 block of Highway 10 in Washburn Township.

Brad Woods' best friend said the loss has been heartbreaking.

"Brad was also my brother from diapers all the way up until now," Ben McCartney said.

McCartney said Brad and Allen were like family.

"They were just really good fun-loving people," he said. "They would've done anything. They'd give the shirt off their back to anybody."

McCartney said that's essentially what they did for Stanley Ambrose Mazurek, 34, who goes by Sam. Mazurek is also the man the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office arrested in connection to the murders, Pevehouse said.

McCartney said Mazurek was having financial problems, so Brad let Sam stay with him. McCartney said he met the suspect a couple of weeks ago.

"After he left, I had to tell my fiance there's just something about him I didn't trust. I didn't know what it was, but I guess gut feelings, you know," he said.

Deputies arrested Mazurek Monday afternoon in Fort Smith, according to Pevehouse. He's facing multiple charges including two counts of first-degree murder.

McCartney said Mazurek stole Allen's Chevy pickup truck and a couple of his guns.

"I knew it was him, hand down," McCartney said. "He was living with them and he was gone. He was the only one that wasn't there when the police showed up. From what I heard it was one of the most grizzly scenes you would ever see."

McCartney said he is praying for the Woods' family.

"They had a daughter that died years ago in a car wreck," he said. Then they lost their two sons at the same time."

He said Allen Woods leaves behind a daughter and a granddaughter.