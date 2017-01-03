× Garrett’s Blog: Bitter Wind Chill Wednesday Morning, Snow Thursday?

The wind chill on Wednesday morning will be down into the teens and in some cases single digits.

Wednesday’s highs will be very chilly as well with temperatures only in the upper 30s to near 40º

Snow chances… well, it isn’t much. This is a map that shows the probability of up to 1″ of snow.

The chances are very low but I think the chances of very light snow (perhaps up to 1/2″) are possible for much of the area.

Interestingly enough, some of the data tonight shows the chances of accumulation higher to the south in the Ouachitas than in NW Arkansas so it’ll be something to watch.

Lows on Thursday night into Friday morning are going to be in the teens and 20s so any amounts (even trace amounts) could create slick spots on bridges and overpasses.

Beyond this weekend, the data is everywhere. It appears there may be a brief warm-up early next week, perhaps some thunderstorms on Tuesday the 10th followed by another arctic blast towards the middle of the month.

-Garrett