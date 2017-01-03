Judge Grants One Of Two Women Order Of Protection Against U Of A Asst. Tennis Coach

Posted 5:12 pm, January 3, 2017
university-of-arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Benton County judge granted a two-year protection order Tuesday (Jan. 3) to one of two women who filed protection orders against a University of Arkansas assistant tennis coach.

nestor-briceno-head-shot-new-site

Photo of Nestor Briceno from University of Arkansas tennis program website.

The protection order against Nestor Briceno is effective until Jan. 2019, according to court records. The second women is expected to appear in a Washington County courtroom Friday.

According to court documents filed in Washington County, the petitioner stated she was concerned for her safety after Briceno showed up at her work and home harassing her to talk with him and to get back into a relationship.

The petition states Briceno had sent the woman hundreds of messages weekly expressing he is suicidal. The woman writes Briceno also left bruises on her legs during an altercation in August. The petition states she feels Briceno is not in a right state of mind and will hurt her.

Briceno was put on administrative leave while the complaints are under investigation.

