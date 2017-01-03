National Mountain Bike Magazine Issue Featuring NWA Trails Released

Posted 3:28 pm, January 3, 2017
Photo by Bike Mag's staff photographer Bruno Long.

Photo by Bike Mag's staff photographer Bruno Long.

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — The new issue of Bike Magazine featuring a spread about Northwest Arkansas’ mountain biking trails is now available in print and online.

A crew of ten editors, writers, photographers and videographers from the most popular mountain biking magazine in the country was in Northwest Arkansas for two weeks in October. They tested 35 of the most-anticipated mountain bikes o 2017 on dirt trails in Bella Vista, Bentonville, Rogers, Fayetteville and Eureka Springs to put together Bike Magazine’s Bible of Bike Tests issue.

The January issue is available for $1.33 in print and $.90 for digital.

