Newly-Elected Sheriff Sworn In, Making Moves In Sequoyah County

SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM) -- Newly-elected sheriff, Larry Lane has taken his office in Sequoyah County.

“I’m glad to be back. It feels like home," he told 5NEWS.

Though he’s just taking office, Lane has made attempts at change since early December. Then, he notified six employees they would not be working under his administration. The employees filed a grievance under the just cause policy of the sheriff's department — which says no employee can be terminated without just cause. The new sheriff has abided by that policy.

“Nobody has been terminated," Lane said. "Everybody’s still here.”

Though some small moves have been made already.

“There were seven investigators and ten patrolmen, and I moved one investigator to the street to get us to eleven.”

Lane's attention now turns to evaluations.

“Everybody’s going to be evaluated and if they can’t perform their duties, then we’ll have to look at changes later.”

The new sheriff's family has a long history in law enforcement.

“My grandpa, he was a deputy sheriff here, and he was also a district attorney investigator.”

The gun his grandpa used is now Larry’s -- as of January.