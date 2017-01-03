Newly-Elected Washington County Judge Talks About Plans For His First Term

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Newly-elected officials are getting sworn in in the new year and a swearing in ceremony was held at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday (Jan. 3).

Judge Joseph Wood was officially sworn in at midnight on New Year's Day as the first republican Washington County Judge in more than 30 years.

Wood said the first thing on his list is making sure the county has plans for its roads and bridges. He believes infrastructure is a welcoming sign for people coming to the area.

“Fifteen families move into Washington County everyday. We want to keep them coming, so having the infrastructure where they can travel here and they can get here and those who are here want to stay here,” Wood said.

The judge said training employees to provide exceptional service is also on his list, along with making sure all cities and towns in the county are taken care off.

Wood will also replace four country employees and he said they'll be coming on this week and some next.

“We are working through that process but we will have a team that is going to be able to provide better leadership and provide better services for the county. So we are excited about where we are and where we are going,” he said.

Wood said the county handbook states it's up to a newly-elected supervising official to decide who stays.

“We will go through a transition where we will have team members who are onboard who are going to rundown the agenda we are looking at, develop a strategy and then execute the plan,” he said.

The four county employees let go were county attorney Steve Zeta, planning director Juliet Richey, grants administrator and public utilities coordinator Renee Baby and veterans service officer Wayne Haines.

Steve Zeta filed a grievance against the county and the hearing is scheduled for January 11th.