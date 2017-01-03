× Sebastian Co. Sheriff’s Office Identifies Murdered Brothers

WASHBURN (KFSM) — The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office released the identities of the brothers found dead in a home in Washburn.

The sheriff’s office identified the men as Roger Allen Woods, 48, and Bradley Scott Woods, 32. Their bodies were found by a family member Monday (Jan. 2) inside a home in the 9500 block of Highway 10.

Stanley Ambrose Mazurek, 34, is facing two counts of first-degree murder, one count of residential burglary and felon in possession of a firearm, according to Capt. Philip Pevehouse.

Police located Mazurek in Fort Smith, driving the Chevrolet truck belonging to someone at a neighboring home, Pevehouse said.

Both bodies are being sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for autopsy, according to Pevehouse. Evidence from the home is being processed.